KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $186.10. 10,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,723. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.60. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

