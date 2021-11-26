Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce $39.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the highest is $39.75 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 6,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

