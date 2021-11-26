Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 34.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.