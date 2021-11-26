KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.