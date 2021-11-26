Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,442.17 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $9,442.17 and approximately $164.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

