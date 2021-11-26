Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 374.50 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.89). Approximately 3,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 71,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374 ($4.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Kooth in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.21. The company has a market capitalization of £123.79 million and a PE ratio of -170.23.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

