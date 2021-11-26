Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

