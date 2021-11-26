Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

KLIC traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 36,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,844. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

