Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $660.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $440.50 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $589.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

