Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $677.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $685.42.

Lam Research stock opened at $660.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $589.58 and a 200-day moving average of $608.08. Lam Research has a one year low of $440.50 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

