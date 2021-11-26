Landbox (LAND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60,681.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $313,099.58 and $60,681.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07462208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,186.63 or 0.99660981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.