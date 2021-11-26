Landel C. Hobbs Purchases 7,000 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Landel C. Hobbs purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. 53,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,672. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.66% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 65.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 530,717 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 333,975 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMBI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

