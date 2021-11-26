Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 5.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

