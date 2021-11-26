Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 18,419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 2,273,358 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.