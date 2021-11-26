Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 3.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

TYL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.26. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

