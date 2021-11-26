Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 41,419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 223.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.56. 356,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,095,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

