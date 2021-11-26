Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.84. 1,725,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,099,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.32 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

