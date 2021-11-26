Latitude Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.43. 2,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,115. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

