Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.25. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.93 and its 200-day moving average is $249.04. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

