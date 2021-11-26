Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after buying an additional 266,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,328. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

