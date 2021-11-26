Liberum Capital Increases Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 430

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 380.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.57.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

