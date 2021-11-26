Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Friday. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 251.25 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock has a market cap of £892.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 350.11.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

