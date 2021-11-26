Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$104.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

LSPD stock opened at C$72.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.97. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$65.41 and a one year high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

