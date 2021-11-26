Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.19.

LAC stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 294,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

