LOCGame Hits Market Capitalization of $15.10 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $15.10 million and $3.14 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 46,691,715 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

