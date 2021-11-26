Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.13

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $127.86 million and approximately $46.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00236453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

