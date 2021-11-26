Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 284.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 15.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 533.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Truist increased their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

