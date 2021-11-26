Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

