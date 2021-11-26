Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.