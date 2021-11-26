Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.99

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 5591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,437,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.