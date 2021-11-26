Lympo Market Token Hits Market Cap of $8.56 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.71 or 0.07485991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,333.31 or 1.00041131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars.

