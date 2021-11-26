LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 159.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.98. 24,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,544. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

