Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.12. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.