Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Macy’s stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. 14,799,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,202,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

