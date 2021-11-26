MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.