MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $47.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.69. 259,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day moving average of $302.12. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,250 shares of company stock worth $146,479,035. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.