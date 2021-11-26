MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,146. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

