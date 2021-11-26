MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 14,800 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,830,241 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. 16,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 186.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

