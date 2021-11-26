MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,980 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

CSCO traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $54.99. 162,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354,408. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

