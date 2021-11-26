Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI opened at $19.35 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

