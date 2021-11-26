Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,812 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.