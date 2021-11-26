Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $52.39

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.39, but opened at $47.93. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 32,068 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

