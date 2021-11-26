Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $52.39

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.39, but opened at $47.93. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 32,068 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 4.66.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
