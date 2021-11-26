Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Down 9.3%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) traded down 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. 133,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,372,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

