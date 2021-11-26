Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.