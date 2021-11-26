Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 587,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,065,129. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

