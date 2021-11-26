Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 2.7% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $213,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 51.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

LEN traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $107.21. 9,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,473. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

