Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 3.7% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,605,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,011,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 138,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,654. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

