Martkist Price Down 38% Over Last Week (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Martkist has traded 38% lower against the dollar. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a total market cap of $16,401.73 and $3,493.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005276 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist . Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org

