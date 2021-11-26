MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 3,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $528.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

