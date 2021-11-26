Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,813,000 after buying an additional 772,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

